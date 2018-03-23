Mi Familia Vota Stands With Youth Participating in “March For Our Lives”

We will be providing technical assistance and registering eligible voters across the country

Mi Familia Vota, a national civic engagement organization working to build political power in Latino, immigrant and allied communities, is supporting March For Our Lives 2018 at several locations across the U.S. We stand with the youth who created and inspired this movement and are now leading their fellow peers to push for change through the power of their vote.

Our goal is to drive change through civic engagement and voter participation; many of our events will have volunteers ready to register eligible attendees to vote. We know that the key to prioritizing the safety of our kids and families is by electing representatives who are willing to address gun reform and take measures that will prevent more of these tragic shootings. In addition, representatives need to be held accountable for their actions (or inaction) on gun control. Voting is a powerful tool that makes our voices heard!

We are proud to reinforce the efforts of these young leaders who have refused to wait for adults to act in the wake of the recent tragic events and provide them with a platform, so they can begin developing the skills they will need to be civic leaders.

Please join one of our youth-led events this Saturday, March 24, 2018.