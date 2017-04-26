“Cars 3” is in U.S. theaters June 16!

A brand-new trailer for Disney•Pixar’s “Cars 3” is now available.

New Images are also available. Download here: https://www.RelayIt.net/?c=xF944fd9GqN2J8QDn8w5Pgw2dJ6HgGF67zQ8

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/2LeOH9AGJQM

Embed Code: <iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/2LeOH9AGJQM” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/PixarCars/videos/10158549620120183/

Facebook Embed: <iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPixarCars%2Fvideos%2F10158549620120183%2F&show_text=0&width=560” width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>