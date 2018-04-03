Please click HERE to RSVP

Wednesday, April 4 @ 7:30 PM

Edwards Houston Marq’e Stadium 23

7620 Katy Fwy

Houston, TX 77024

IN THEATERS APRIL 6, 2018

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfFcaV5O7SU&t=67s

SYNOPSIS: When three parents stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and John Cena (Trainwreck, Sisters) star in Blockers, the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the Pitch Perfect series).

CAST: Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Indira Viswanathan, Gideon Adlan

DIRECTOR: Kay Cannon

PRODUCER: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Chris Fenton

WRITER: Brian Kehoe & Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg, Eben Russell

RELEASE DATE: Friday, April 6, 2018

RUN TIME: 102 Minutes

RATING: R

