Wednesday, April 4 @ 7:30 PM
Edwards Houston Marq’e Stadium 23
7620 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
IN THEATERS APRIL 6, 2018
TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfFcaV5O7SU&t=67s
SYNOPSIS: When three parents stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and John Cena (Trainwreck, Sisters) star in Blockers, the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the Pitch Perfect series).
CAST: Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Indira Viswanathan, Gideon Adlan
DIRECTOR: Kay Cannon
PRODUCER: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Chris Fenton
WRITER: Brian Kehoe & Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg, Eben Russell
RELEASE DATE: Friday, April 6, 2018
RUN TIME: 102 Minutes
RATING: R
