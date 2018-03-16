YouTube: https://youtu.be/QwievZ1Tx-8

YouTube Embed: <iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/QwievZ1Tx-8” frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Download Poster here: https://www.RelayIt.net/?c=GwmGFgmFKqPmd2Pgzwjvk7K5CpLBz8qDGF2Q

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

MARVEL STUDIOS

Website and Mobile site: http://www.marvel.com/avengers

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/marvelstudios

Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/marvelstudios

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marvelstudios

Genre: Action-Adventure

U.S. Release date: April 27, 2018

Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo

Producer: Kevin Feige

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Stan Lee

Screenplay by: Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. “Avengers: Infinity War” releases in U.S. theaters on April 27, 2018.